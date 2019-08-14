Larson, Nolle Face Off in Duluth Mayoral Race

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth mayoral race has been narrowed to two candidates.

Incumbent Mayor Emily Larson will face challenger Dave Nolle in the November general election.

About two-thirds of Duluth voters chose Mayor Larson as their pick in Tuesday’s primary.

She advances to the general election against Dave Nolle, who finished second in the primary with about twelve percent of the vote.

Nolle, who has never held public office, has called Duluth home for about ten years. He recently retired as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America.

He tells us as mayor he would focus on job growth, street improvements, economic growth, and housing opportunities for everybody.

He says he’s excited that nearly a third of primary voters chose him or another candidate bringing what he calls “fresh leadership.”

“I have that perspective to be an outsider that can say let’s look for the interest of all Duluthians, not just any particular interest or party,” said Nolle.

Meanwhile, Mayor Emily Larson is seeking a second term.

She won the seat in 2015 with about 72 percent of the vote, and is the first woman to serve in the role.

She spoke with Fox 21 Tuesday night about how she plans to move forward if elected to another term.

“I think now that we have some legacy things addressed like infrastructure and streets and we have some strategies, we’re freed up a little bit to get back to one-on-one relationships with neighborhoods and to make sure that we are reflecting their needs and values,” said Larson.

Larson and Nolle are the two candidates to advance from the mayoral primary in which there were nine candidates on the ballot.

They will face off in the general election on November 5th.