Lester Park Golf Course Hosts MN Junior Golf’s “Warrior Cup”

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lester Park Golf Course hosted the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship, better known as the “Warrior Cup” Wednesday afternoon.

It’s high level competition that features the winners of various events from this season’s junior tour.

“I’m probably most proud of just seeing all the kids go on to play at D1, D2 and D3 schools with the opportunities they have out there now. That’s what we’re all about is providing playing opportunities for the kids,” said Junior Golf Director Bob Bush.

58 golfers ages 16 to 19 competed in the final major youth golf tourney in Duluth, including some local golfers from right here in the Northland.

“Being one of two local golfers is fun because you have the home course experience and it’s fun to bring people up to Duluth and let them experience the tourist stuff that we get to see ever day and get to see the courses that we are fighting so hard to keep up here,” Duluth Marshall senior Nathaniel Scullard-Bender said.

As for the results, for the girls Katie Reeves from White Bear Lake had the low score of 81. And on the boys side, Mark Longhenry of Bloomington took first place with a low score of 75.