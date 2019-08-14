Musolf Elected to St. Louis County Board

Musolf defeated Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher 994-905

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Keith Musolf has been elected to the St. Louis County Board.

He defeated Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher in a special election to replace Congressman Pete Stauber.

Musolf had 994 votes to Boucher’s 905.

He tells us he’s excited and a little relieved for the campaign to be over so he can start serving the people of St. Louis County.

Musolf will represent the 5th District which includes Proctor, Hermantown, Rice Lake, and other surrounding townships.

He wants to focus on making childcare available and keeping the county fiscally responsible.

He credits his election victory to his background as an iron worker and union leader.

“They were excited that I come from a working background, hadn’t been in politics before and was willing to listen to the people, and from the beginning it started for the people, and it continued and still will be for the people, and that’s really why I did it,” said Musolf.

Musolf will serve the remainder of Stauber’s term through 2021. The seat is up for election again in November 2020.

County commissioners were paid $62,095.68 in 2018.