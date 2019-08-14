New Duluth Flag Selected by Committee

195 flags were submitted over the one month long open submission time period.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new flag for the city of Duluth was chosen as part of Imagine Duluth 2035.

195 flags were submitted over the one month long open submission time period.

The flag committee then chose nine flags out of the submissions and allowed the community to vote, and out of that one flag was chosen.

The new flag features the sky with a north star representing Minnesota, green representing the Northwoods, a darker blue for Lake Superior, and two wavy lines for the hills and waves.

The flag designer says he wanted to represent the city and give them a flag that signifies the progress Duluth is making going into the future.

“I do think it has some pretty rich elements to it that speak to our history in Duluth, our culture, our natural beauty we have here so it kind of tells a story as any flag should,” said Blane Tetreault, the lead of the flag design team.

Tetreault did have help with his submission; his wife and two daughters all collaborated as a family with the different elements in what Duluth means to them.

The planning and economic development interim director for Duluth Adam Fulton said that means a little extra.

“It’s important to have that level of community involvement. That’s why broadly we had a process set up the way we did to have had a family do the design together in a cooperative way is a positive thing. Duluth is a wonderful place for families and so this further emphasizes that and we really do value families in the community and when families come together for a design we can yield really great results,” said Fulton.

The flag is not final yet. The design will be part of a resolution brought before the city council next week for them to vote on the design.