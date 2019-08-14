Police Hosts Annual Kids, Cops, and Cars Event Wednesday

Kids will have a first hand look at what daily life is like being a police officer here in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Come Wednesday, Northland kids will be able to spend the day with those whose job it is to protect them. The Duluth Police Department is holding its Kids, Cops, and Cars Event.

Kids will get a first hand look at what daily life is like being a police officer here in Duluth on Wednesday.

The department’s command post crime scene van, tactical response team vehicle and specialty squads will be there. That will be there as well as some U.S. Coast Guard members, the Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter, a Gold Cross Ambulance and even Duluth Fire Department trucks.

Police officials tells us an event like this will give kids the ability to meet and take pictures with these first responders.

“Often times the kids see us, and sometimes they see stuff on TV but they don’t ever get to personally meet us”, said James Forsyth, a Duluth West End Police Officer.

Events like this also help kids feel safe around police officers and other emergency workers.

“We are always looking to build trust with our kids in our community. For them to have that comfort that they can come to us if there is an emergency, even if they think they are in trouble we want their first reaction to be hey there is a police officer they will help us”, said Forsyth.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth and includes free burgers and hot dogs served by local officers and K-9 demonstrations.