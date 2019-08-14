Proctor Football Team’s New Mantra: “I Control Effort”

The Rails won just two games last season one year after making it to the state tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – We continue with our high school football previews and catch up with a team that’s looking to wash out the bad taste of 2018 and do much better this upcoming season.

The Rails won just two games last season one year after making it to the state tournament. So for the seniors, they’ve got one thing on their minds: redemption for a program with a rich football history.

“It’s kind of embarrassing for us so now we want to prove that we’re just as good as the people that came before us and we really want to make it to state. Us seniors, we’ve got a lot of them so that would be really big and get The Hammer back,” said wide receiver Dylan Hom.

“We look a little better than we thought. Maybe coaches are sometimes are a little pessimistic coming off a 2-8 season. But they’re looking decent. We have some nice, strong kids. For three days in shorts, we look pretty good,” head coach Derek Parendo said.

The Rails also have a new mantra for this upcoming season: “I Control Effort”. And it’s written upside down on their practice t–shirts.

“And what that means is that’s something that I can control. I can’t control my size. I can’t control the other person’s size. But I can control my effort and go hard every single play and do the best I can,” said offensive/defensive lineman Dale Pearson.

“The idea is if they might be tired or they’re looking down, they can read it to themselves and say I control effort. It’s the same thing in life. If you work hard at your job, you’ll probably get better results and that’s what we’re trying to instill here,” Parendo said.

Proctor will open their season at home on August 30th against Esko.