Ships Sail Away From Duluth

The Festival of Sail is over, which means all the ships left Duluth Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn.- The end of the Festival of Sail is here which means all the ships are headed out today.

Northlanders were out watching these large ships head out onto Lake Superior Wednesday morning. One group who watched the ships sail out says they have never seen anything like this before.

“It was actually incredibly cool. I don’t think that people got to see the full event if you are not here as they are leaving”, said Tom Lemon, a Duluth resident.

The Niagara that took off this morning is headed to Pennsylvania where it is docked.