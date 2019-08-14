Tru by Hilton Opens on Thursday

Tru is Hilton's latest hotel brand with amenities to attract millennials.

DULUTH, Minn. – A one of a kind hotel experience focused on millennials is opening in Duluth tomorrow.

The 101 room Tru by Hilton is located on Central Entrance.

It’s the company’s latest brand with affordable prices at around 150 dollars a night.

The rooms are smaller to meet that price point.

There’s plenty of extras, too, including a 24–hour market, social space, and a fully loaded fitness center.

“With the current generation that we have of travelers they want something that’s different, that’s unique,” said General Manager Amanda Johnson. “The Tru is more vibrant more modern and there are a lot more things to do in these hotels.

Prices may vary depending on the season.

Reservations can be made beginning tomorrow.