UMD Women’s Soccer Picked to Finish Eighth in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

The Bulldogs will open their season at home on September 6th against Northern Michigan.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC released their preseason coaches poll for women’s soccer Wednesday morning and UMD locks down the #8 spot on the list.

Minnesota State-Mankato, who are ranked #25 in the country, were picked to win the conference.

The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2018 that saw them win just seven matches. Among the UMD players who made the preseason “Players to Watch” list are senior forward Logan Nash and senior defender Mikayla Iaquinto.

