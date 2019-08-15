129th Carlton County Fair

The fair features all the fixings with plenty of fair food along with many 4-H animals including cows, goats, rabbits, and so many more.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Carlton County Fair kicked off on Thursday in Barnume with all kinds of animals from all over the county.

Organizers say they are excited to welcome people to what they call and old fashion family fun fair.

“It’s a very family oriented family fair it’s a very nice fair it gives families a good place to learn. It’s important because all the kids need to know where all their food comes from whether it’s plant based or being an animal,” said Lindsey Larson, the manager of Carlton County Fair.

The 129th fair is a staple of summer in Carlton County and many people make it a point to go every year.

This year, one local farmer was given the honor of family farm of the year along with his dozens of years on the fair board.

“We are just very honored to be the family farm in Carlton County this year and I’m very proud of my family. I love this fair, I care about it and the board members that work together it’s like family down here,” said Roger Gustafson of Gustafson Dairy Farm.

The fair goes through Sunday in Barnum at the fairgrounds and even features the only horse racing left at any Minnesota county fair.