Backpack Giveaway Happening Tonight in West Duluth

The Free Backpack Giveaway is Taking Place from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Followed by a Concert from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Free backpacks, school supplies, food, and a concert will help light up the afternoon with smiles in West Duluth Thursday, August 15.

Mike Letica, owner of Letica’s Iron Mug in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood is teaming up with the Valley Youth Center of Duluth to host a free Backpack Giveaway.

The event is meant to help those in need of school supplies before the new academic year begins in September.

The Backpack Giveaway is happening from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Laura MacArthur Elementary School in Duluth. Free food will also be provided along with educational activities.

Then from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., New York based singer/songwriter Mindy Davey will host a free concert in Duluth’s Memorial Park.

Letica is currently looking for more donations of school supplies. You’re welcome to bring them to the event if you’d like to donate to a local student in need.