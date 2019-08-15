Construction Begins On Dream Playground

Superior will now have a all-inclusive, all-abilities playground

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The process began Thursday to build the first all-inclusive, all-abilities playground in Superior. The brain behind this plan; a seven year old.

When Kenna Hermanson was just seven years old, she came home from school one day and told her mom enough is enough. She wants her friends with disabilities to be able to play on the playground with her.

“Every kid is going to be able to come out here and just enjoy themselves. I think it’s going to bring a lot of unity to our children who are maybe separated in the schools”, said Kalee Hermanson, Kenna’s mother.

Construction begun Thursday as crews from Superior and even the Minnesota Wisconsin Playground Company joined together to help make this little girl’s dream a reality.

Once everything is complete, the Webster Dream Park will include rubberized surfacing that wheel chair can navigate, climbing structures, imaginative play spaces, a sensory garden and so much more.

Kenna tells us she just wants everyone to be included.

“I wanted to build a park so that they would be able to have somewhere to go so that they can play somewhere”, said Kenna.

Kenna was just seven years old when she brought this idea to her mother, and now that she is nine, her mother is still in awe that her daughter wanted to do something like this.

“It’s amazing. It was fun to see her take giving back to the community to a level where it impacts her and her friends and future children. She wanted to help out in the community and she found her own way and I think that is the most exciting part of it that she really wanted to do something for them”, said Kalee.

A public/private partnership with the City of Superior for $200,000 helped fund this project along with $53,000 in donations, but more financial help is still needed.

The construction process will continue on Friday and volunteers are still needed to complete the Webster Dream Park. For more information on how to get involved, click here.