Duck Pluck on the Slip

Patrons bought ducks from the rotary to be dumped in hopes their duck would be picked for the $3000 prize.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five thousand rubber ducks were dumped by crane into the water at the Pier B slip tonight by the Rotary Club of Duluth supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

The money raised all goes to the boys and girls club of the Northland to help a new mental health access program.

“They are going to have mental health professionals in their clubs that will allow the kids of our community have access to some mental health counseling so all of the money raised for this will be going to help them get their program started,” said Michelle Buria the president of the Rotary Club of Duluth.

$25,000 will be going to the program and the rotary says they plan on making the duck pluck an annual event.