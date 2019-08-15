Duluth Police: One Arrested in Shots Fired Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say an adult male was arrested early Thursday morning after receiving reports of shots fired around 2:49 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of Upham Road where they determined shots had been fired and arrested one adult male in the incident.

Authorities say the male is pending formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.

Officers say there were no injuries related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.