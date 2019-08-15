Duluth School Board Call in Outside Help to Pick New Superintendent

The Duluth school board decided to use an external hiring company to pick a new superintendent.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth School Board is beginning its search for a new superintendent, but not without a little help.

The board decided to use an outside company to find a candidate that will take over current Supt. Bill Gronseth in July of next year.

The process will cost $25,000 from funds already set aside in this year’s budget.

The board chose not to look for a candidate themselves because of how much time finding a good person could take.

“It’s great to have outside experts who do this work, who bring in resources, who understand the legalities, who understand the interview processes,” said School Board Chair Rosie Loeffler-Kemp.

The board will work closely with the external organization on every decision that is made. They’re hoping to have a hiring company picked by the fall.