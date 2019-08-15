Former St. Louis County Social Worker Makes First Court Appearance on Sex Assault Charges

DULUTH, Minn. – A former St. Louis County Social Worker accused of demanding sex from a female client made his first court appearance on Wednesday in Duluth.

According to court records, 46-year-old Michael Bryant, of Wrenshall, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony criminal sexual conduct.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says Bryant was also placed on supervised release with conditions that he has no contact with the victim or her children.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryant allegedly forced his female client to strip naked, get down on her knees and beg for forgiveness.

The victim told authorities that if she did not have sex with Bryant he would threaten to take her children away from her.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 8.