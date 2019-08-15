Greyhounds Football Team Eyeing Deep Playoff Run

The Greyhounds are wrapping up their first week of fall camp and Thursday was just their second day in pads.

DULUTH, Minn. – Early on in fall camps for high school football teams, coaches can get a good idea of who spent their summer in the gym and who spent it on the couch. The same can be said about the Duluth East football team.

The Greyhounds are wrapping up their first week of fall camp and Thursday was just their second day in pads. But for this team, getting ready for the upcoming season started a few months ago with their summer off-season program.

“It’s a lot just to say that we want to have our season go into November. But to put the work in when the football season is many months off, that’s sometimes a different story. But these guys this year, they busted their tails in the off-season,” said head coach Joe Hietala.

“It’s important. That’s the difference between who’s going to be watching and who’s going to be playing. We had a lot of guys work hard and we’re proud of them. We’ve been having summer workouts so it’s been nice doing that. But now we finally have the pads on so it’s a different feel. It’s football again so it’s really nice,” lineman Blake Wiseman said.

Duluth east finished last season with a 4–4 record, but once again, got knocked out of the first round of the section playoffs. For the seniors the goal is to finally get the monkey off their back and win a playoff game.

“Years prior, you see the football team not doing so well and the school not being behind them. As a program, it doesn’t look as good. Obviously as a captain now and a leader, you want to push your team to be the best they can be,” said wide receiver Jaxon Edwards.

“We realized that when we get out of our area and into the section football that we can compete with those teams down there as well. We maybe didn’t play our best game in that playoff game, and had we played our best game, I think it would have been a completely different outcome,” Hietala said.

The Greyhounds will open their season Thursday August 29th at home against Cambridge-Isanti.