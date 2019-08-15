Law Enforcement Bridging The Gap at the 5th Annual Kids, Cops, and Cars

DULUTH, Minn. – Local law enforcement is building lasting relationships by bridging the gap with the community at the Kids, Cops, and Cars event.

Hundreds of families packed the lawn of Bayfront Park in Duluth for the annual event.

Law enforcement pulled out the works to offer tons of activities like tug of war to keep the fun going.

Kids even had a chance to see what it is like to work for a public safety agency like the Minnesota State Patrol and Duluth Fire department.

“I think its exciting because they can make the world better by catching people who aren’t doing what they are supposed to do,” said Mylie Chesley.

This was also a way for the people to really get to know the folks who put their lives on the line to protect the community.

“Unfortunately if bad things happen, we want people to run towards us not away from us. So we really want to have that really strong community engagement,” said Lt. Chad Nagorski of the Duluth Police Department. “So this is an excellent opportunity for us to interact with the kids and their parents to show cops police officers are just like everybody else.”

Law enforcement also believes the inside look helps kids start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

Multiple public safety agencies took part in this year’s event.