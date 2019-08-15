Law Enforcement Increasing Patrol for Labor Day

St. Louis County has the fourth highest number of drunk driving-related deaths.

Starting tomorrow Minnesota law enforcement will amp up their Labor Day patrol to help crack down on drunk driving.

It’s part of a national campaign to reach closer to zero drunk or impaired related deaths.

Saint Louis County ranks fourth in the state for drunk driving related fatalities.

Last year authorities reported more than 1,200 crashes by drunk drivers in Duluth.

As more activities are happening before summer ends, authorities are urging folks to be responsible.

“We encourage people to do that go out in Duluth. Go out have fun. Support the bars, restaurants, but have a plan. Get home with a plan,” said Lt. Jason Hanson of Minnesota State Patrol.

The program Twin Ports Joyride also participates with local bars and restaurants to offer sober rides for $7.

Joyride also partners with Uber to offer $10 rides from certain participating locations.

This year the program has a new app that is available on Apple and Android.