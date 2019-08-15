Local Mother Looks to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer

The Grit and Gratitude Fundraiser Bike Ride is Happening Sunday, August 25 in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – At just 18 months old, little Lily was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer called hepatoblastoma.

Hepatoblastoma affects about one in a million kids, and the disease usually presents before age two.

With stage four disease (spread to the lungs) and the location in the liver (grapefruit sized tumor abutting all the important vessels and biliary tree) her prognosis was not great.

After imaging, labs, biopsy and port placement, she started the chemo protocol for hight risk hepatoblastoma tumors.

Fast forward, after countless hours in the hospital, many trips to and from medical centers across the country, Lily is doing better than ever before.

Now her mother, Heather Buchholz is looking to give back to a community that has given so much to her family over this long medical journey.

Buchholz is hosting a fundraising bike ride called Grit and Gratitude on Sunday, August 25 in Two Harbors.

The event will start and end at Spokengear, and will raise money for pediatric cancer research as well as families in need of assistance.

Pre registration is required for the event if you’d like to participate in the cycling portion.

Click here to register today and to learn more about Lily’s journey with hepatoblastoma.