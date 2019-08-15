Natural Resources Research Institute Needs Help Finding Drone

The eBee drone was doing research in Hartley Park before it veered to the southeast

DULUTH, Minn. – The Natural Resources Research Institute is asking for your help after they lost one of their drones.

The NRRI’s eBee drone was last in Hartley Park just south of the Nature Center last week. It was mapping out vegetation for the park and was coming down to land before it veered to the southeast.

A NRRI official tells us people are already out looking for the drone, which he says caught him off guard but reassures him how much the community cares.

“It’s really awesome to see the community come out. I don’t think it is the reward, I think it is the thrill of the hunt. Someone is going to find this thing”, said George Host, Forest and Land Initiative Landscape Ecologist at NRRI.

If you locate the drone in Hartley Park, a reward of $100 will be given to that individual.