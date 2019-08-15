Recession In The Near Future?

A local financial advisor is telling his clients to remain calm following Wednesday's plummet

DULUTH, Minn.- On Wednesday, the U.S. Stocks dropped 800 points which is causing concerns about a possible recession.

A local financial advisor we talked with today says the public shouldn’t panic and that dips like this do happen from time to time and it’s not that unusual.

“We are just telling people to hold on because there has been recessions in the past and we have told them to hold on and that’s what we are going to do now”, said Robin Tellor, Financial Advisor.

The local financial expert we spoke to said they have not got any calls so far from panicked customers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average did have a rebound Thursday finishing up 100 points.