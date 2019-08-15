St. Luke’s Introduces New CEO and President

Kevin Nokels takes over for John Strange who retired in February after almost 23 years

DULUTH, Minn.- A new face is taking over St. Luke’s following John Strange’s retirement after almost 23 years as President and CEO.

Kevin Nokels took over just this week as the hospital’s new leader. He was selected from a pool of more than 100 prospects by the St. Luke’s CEO Search Committee.

The Prairie, Minnesota native says he is excited to be back in Minnesota and to make healthcare even better here in Duluth.

“Whether it’s around our cost, how do we help reduce costs of healthcare. Healthcare is too expensive. How do we work to improve the quality of healthcare to make it even better, to make it even safer. So looking at innovation and challenging the status quo of how do we change healthcare to make it even better to serve the needs of the community”, said Nokels.

Prior to joining St. Luke’s he served as President of a medical facility in Omaha.