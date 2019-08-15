UMD Announces Contract Extension for Head Football Coach Curt Wiese

The deal will keep him on the sidelines through the 2022–2023 season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth has announced a two-year contract extension for head football coach Curt Wiese.

The deal will keep him on the sidelines through the 2022–2023 season. Wiese is in his 12th year with the UMD football program and seventh as the head coach. In that time, he has led the Bulldogs to a 63–12 record, four NCAA playoff appearances, two NSIC conference titles and two undefeated regular seasons. His 84% winning percentage is the best mark in the program’s 86-year history.