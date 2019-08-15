Video: Bald Eagle Catches Massive Muskie on St. Croix River

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Fox 9) – A St. Paul, Minnesota resident’s video of a bald eagle catching a muskie on the St. Croix River has gone viral.

Dan Goff posted the video on Twitter Wednesday night. He said he initially thought the bald eagle was injured.

In the video, the eagle is seen floating on top of the water with its wings out. It eventually uses its wings to swim to shore, where it drags the massive fish out of the water.

Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn’t injured #wow pic.twitter.com/APvQEr1HrX — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

The video as been views more than 740,000 times.