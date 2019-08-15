Volunteers Spruce Up Hartley Nature Center’s Playscape

DULUTH, Minn.- Hartley Nature Preschool students and their families got their hands a little dirty to help spruce up the trail’s playscape.

Volunteers helped add a few new elements to that area including re-purposing an old outhouse, which they are turning into a new playhouse for kids.

They also removed some invasive weeds taking over the grounds in order to keep the kids safe.

“This is a public space. It’s an area that has been wonderfully loved by other people so every once in a while needs an update so all of the elements remain safe,” said preschool teacher Caitlin Neff.

Neff adds the spruce up is another way for the students to build a better connection with nature.