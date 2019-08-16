Apartment Complex in Minong is a Total Loss After Fire

MINONG, Wis. – An apartment complex in Minong was destroyed after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

According to a resident at the Edgewood apartment complex, three families lived in the building.

Fire crews say no one was injured in the fire.

The manager of the apartment complex is providing hotel accommodations for the families and searching for other housing options.

According to the Fire Chief, four fire departments responded to the fire which has been fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.