Artists From Around The County Are In Duluth This Weekend

Over 100 artists will be in Duluth this weekend to display their works

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Saturday, Bayfront Festival Park will be filled with artists from across the country.

Over 100 artists will be in Duluth this weekend to display their jewelry, paintings, photography, ceramics and more at this years “Art In The Park”. Organizers say with summer coming to a close, many of the artists see this as a must-attend event.

“These artists are professionals. They do this all summer long, and a lot of them just go on tour and this is a highlight to come to Duluth at this time of the year where it’s pretty reliably beautiful weather”, said Sara Collins, Art In The Park Manager.

The art fair runs from 10 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.