Changes Coming to MSP Airport Security Checkpoints

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – According to the MSP Airport, starting Monday, August 19, travelers who do not have TSA PreCheck will only be able to use the North Security Checkpoint at the airport.

The airport says this change is due to remodeling in the ticket lobby of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 1.

The upcoming security changes include:

All TSA PreCheck and CLEAR PreCheck passengers will use the South security checkpoint only. Airport employees will also use this checkpoint.

All other passengers, including standard, First Class/Sky Priority and CLEAR Standard passengers will use the North Checkpoint only.

Officials say signs, audio messages and airport staff will direct passengers.

The remodeling is expected to be completed by mid-December.

The changes will not impact Terminal 2.

You can more information at www.mspairport.com.