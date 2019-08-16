Classic Car and Plane Show Taking Over the Bong Airport Saturday

The PBY Black Cats Classic Car and Plane Show is Happening Saturday, August 17

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Saturday, August 17, the community is invited to an event featuring food, historic planes, and classic cars.

The Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron 101 is hosting the first ever PBY Black Cats Classic Car and Plane Show.

Rides on an authentic WWII plane are taking place Friday, August 16.

On Saturday a pancake breakfast will be taking place from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

The classic car show will be going from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A BBQ lunch is also included on the agenda starting at 12:00 p.m.

From 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. music will be provided by the Blue Water Big Band.

A donation is suggested for food items. Money raised will help support the Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron 101.

Click here if you’d like to learn more information about the Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron 101.