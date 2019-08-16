Duluth Pizza Place Giving Back

DULUTH, Minn.-A West Duluth pizza joint is saying “thank you” to our local heroes.

Throughout the month of August, Lee’s Pizza on the 2000 block of West Superior Street, is offering all police, fire, EMS and hospital employees 50 percent off their orders.

The manager at Lee’s Pizza says it’s a great way to give back to members of the Duluth community for all that they do.

“Especially the police,” said Trevor Reiter, manager of Lee’s Pizza. “They were coming in here for the last few months kinda helping us push out all the bad people that were really weighing us down and hurting our business.”

Free delivery is also offered for those employees throughout the month of August.