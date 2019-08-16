Fundraiser Held for Local Golf Courses

DULUTH, Minn.-A fundraiser was held earlier today to help Duluth public golf courses.

The event, sponsored by the Friends of Duluth Public Golf, aims to raise funds to help offset costs the golf courses faces.

A recent comprehensive study indicated that the courses operate with at a debt of about $2.4 million in recent years.

This debt has lead the city council to take steps in closing off some holes at Lester Park while also closing down the driving range at Enger Park to make way for housing in those areas.

“We’ll see what happens in the future,” said Dan Baumgartner, Friends of Duluth Public Golf President. “We’re just trying to celebrate while it’s here and hopefully it will be here longer in the future.”

Today’s event at Lester Park Golf Course is expected to raise $5,000.