Greyhounds’ Anderson, Jeanette Leaving School for USHL

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland has always been a hockey factory, always churning out great high school players. But sometimes, the best of the best have to decide between staying in school or playing junior hockey. And Duluth East got a double wammy announcement on Thursday.

Greyhounds standouts Logan Anderson and Jacob Jeanette have decided to leave school for the United States Hockey League for the 2019–2020 season. Anderson will play for the Des Moines Buccaneers and Jeanette will join the Waterloo Black Hawks.

According to head coach Mike Randolph, who has long been an opponent of players leaving early, he says Charlie Erickson will be the only forward on the team with any varsity experience.