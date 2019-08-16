Lots of Talent to Replace for Lumberjacks Football Team

The Lumberjacks will open their season August 30th at home against Two Harbors.

CLOQUET, Minn. – We are already through one week of fall practices which means we are that much closer to the regular season. And we continue with our high school football previews with a team who came inches away from a trip to the state tourney: Cloquet.

The Lumberjacks finished their regular season with just one loss, but fell to Hermantown in the section final game. The ‘Jacks were led by one of the most talented senior classes in recent memory, leaving big shoes to fill this fall.

“I’m really thankful that I got to play with them. I learned a lot from kids like Alex Luezzo and Riley Leslie. They helped be really good leaders and showed me how to play defensive back. All the seniors just did a really good job of taking us in and teaching us their ways. And now, I can hopefully be as good a leader as they are,” safety Trey Harkins said.

“You know, that’s the question, right? That’s why we have these two weeks to evaluate things. I think we’ve had a great off-season. The summer was great. The seniors really led by example in the weight room. So for us, we’re kind of reaching the point where it would be nice to somebody else and find out what we have and until that happens, we don’t really know,” said head coach Tom Lenarz.

With one week of practices in the books, Cloquet is ready to dive headfirst into their playbook and get everyone acclimated to the offensive and defensive game plans.

“Probably the hardest part for the ninth graders is just getting to know where to go, the different levels and the different groups and stuff like that. For the older guys, probably just coming back every day and working hard,” defensive end Conrad Kiehn said.

“I guess we’re hoping that the fundamentals of the offense are understood by the players and they’re comfortable with that. Because once you start adding contact in, everything speeds up and it’s hard for them to be thinking out there. They need to be able to just react,” said Lenarz.

The Lumberjacks will open their season August 30th at home against Two Harbors.