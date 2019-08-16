Medical Examiner Rules Epstein Death a Suicide by Hanging

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City’s medical examiner has ruled Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide.

The medical examiner’s office said in a statement Friday that an autopsy and other evidence confirms the 66-year-old financier hanged himself in his cell at a federal jail.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch in late July after he was found on his cell floor with bruising on his neck.

But multiple people familiar with the jail’s operations ail say he was taken off the watch at the end of July.

He was found dead Aug. 10.

The Associated Press often does not report details of suicide methods, but has made an exception because Epstein’s cause of death is pertinent to the ongoing investigations.