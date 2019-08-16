Proctor Students Learn About the History of Their Hometown

Proctor students in grades 6th through 12 are in a photo scavenger hunt this week

PROCTOR, Minn.- This week, Proctor students are learning more about where they live through a photo scavenger hunt from the Proctor Area Historical Society.

6th to 12th grade Proctor students are solving puzzles to identify items in their city, taking selfies with those items, and answering questions about them. Teams competing were entered in drawings for $50 and $100. Organizers say they hope this is the start of something bigger for kids during the HogHead Festival.

“So we hope next year now that we started this but we would like to have, I call it hog head camp which would be the perfect thing for next year. Things going on every single day for kids”, said Jim Schwarzbauer, Photo Contest Organizer.

Fireworks will cap off Proctor’s HogHead Festival Saturday night.