Strummers From Around the World Attend Silver Creek Ukulele Carnival

Strummers attend the 9th annual Silver Creek International Ukulele Carnival.

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn.- Up the Northshore, strummers from all over the world are settling in at Silver Creek Town Hall for the 9th annual International Ukulele Carnival.

The four day event is hosting more than 200 fans of the ukulele to make music for the community.

Experienced uke-players or beginners can join in on seminars and fellowship with strummers of all ages.

“When you get these ukulele people together, they smile when they play. And it’s the ease of playing versus a guitar. You have 4 fingers. There’s 4 strings on a ukulele,” Two Harbors Ukulele Group member Dale Moe said.

Internationally known ukulele player Pete “Petey–Mack” McCarthy has been strumming for 11 years.

He came to the Silver Creek carnival to lead a group in a ukulele concert on Facebook live, teach strumming classes and make music.

His favorite part about the ukulele is how accessible it is for everyone to play.

“I absolutely love its versatility. There’s something about it that sings to me. It’s a happy instrument. I love the versatility. I love the simplicity it has in being able to play,” McCarthy said.

The ukulele carnival continues all weekend. Anyone is welcome to learn the instrument or attend a free concert Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Town Hall.