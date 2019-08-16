University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth Campus White Coat Ceremony

The ceremony also honored the tradition the medical school has in helping the Native American community gain access to improved healthcare.

DULUTH, Minn. – 65 first year medical students got their white coats in front of friends and family as medical school kicked off for the University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth Campus.

The ceremony also honored the tradition the medical school has in helping the Native American community gain access to improved healthcare.

“It’s always been special for me to know I’ve had a small part to play in being able to help create the future of medicine and it’s really gives a great deal of satisfaction. Knowing that I am paying it forward by helping others learn the incredible world of medicine and taking care of people,” said Paula Termuhlen, the region campus dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth Campus.

This year, the students’ name tags will include their preferred pronouns as a sign of acceptance of all people.