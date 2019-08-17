Chess Champs Battle at Twin Ports Open

8th Annual Chess tournament brings players from other countries.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It was a meeting of the minds at University of Wisconsin Superior’s Yellowjacket Union for the 8th Annual Twin Ports Open Chess Tournament.

Players were in town from as far as Canada. They’re as young as six and as old as 75. Some are even Mayors, like Superior Mayor Jim Paine, who was also hunched over a chess board.

Chess buffs call the game the gymnasium of the mind, which they say helps with critical thinking, problem solving, and social skills.

“Chess is such a special game that people from all walks of life come together that may not otherwise interact in day to day engagements,” said Tournament Director, and National Master, Dane Mattson.

“And you’re able to create a conversation over the chessboard.”

The tournament ran through Sunday evening.