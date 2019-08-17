Commemorative Air Force Museum Opens at Bong Airport

CAF Lake Superior Squadron holds car and plane show.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Planes and automobiles throughout history gathered at the Richard I. Bong Airport for the opening of the Commemorative Air Force museum.

The Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron invited the public to a car show and plane show where they could even get a ride in one of the old flyers.

The event honored veterans who piloted some of those planes in World War II. And according to organizers, they’re thankful to have the community honor their service.

“I think they’re satisfied to see that younger people even in my age group are able to commemorate their enthusiasm for the service that they had with in our government and our country,” said Peter Prudden, volunteer with the CAF Squadron.

According to Prudden, the CAF Lake Superior Squadron is looking for volunteers to restore some old planes at the airport every Wednesday and Saturday.