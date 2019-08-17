Yellowjackets Women’s Soccer Looking to Carry Momentum Into 2019 Season

The UWS women's soccer team will open the regular season in Texas taking on Austin College on Aug. 30.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS women’s soccer team finished last season on an impressive run in the UMAC Tournament. Now, as the Yellowjackets held their first day of practice on Saturday, they are hoping to build on that success and are ready to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke.

“We’re no longer the underdogs. People know who we are now and they know they’ve got to watch out for us so it’s going to be a little nerve–wracking to get back into it and get all connected in the games but it will be exciting to start,” sophomore goalkeeper Madison Gutekunst said.

“The energy that the team brought, the way that they cared for, supported each other, took risks, were willing to take risks, really helped us get to a new level,” head coach Allison DeGroot said.

“I really hope that we can do the same that we did last year because that would be a really great way to go out and do better this year than last year, set more records,” senior midfielder Tatum Lardinois added.

But first, the Yellowjackets have to focus on the start of their season, where they’ll be taking a trip with the men’s team for a few games in Texas, hoping to grow as a team and see competition that they’re not used to.

“Different style, different speed, different players. It’s just going to be exciting. Who knows if we’ll win or if we’ll lose, I think we’re going to have a good time and it’s going to be a good experience for everybody,” Gutekunst said.

“I think it will be an amazing bonding opportunity. We’re going to go with the men’s teams as well, so as those two teams get closer, over the course of the past couple years, it’s really proven some success for us as well,” DeGroot added.

The Yellowjackets will host an exhibition on Monday against Winnipeg before heading out to Texas to open the regular season against Austin College on Aug. 30.