Art in Bayfront Park Festival Welcomes Artists Nation-Wide

The Art in Bayfront Festival Park event celebrates its 10th year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday wrapped up the third and final day of the 10th annual Bayfront Art in Park Festival in Duluth.

Friday’s Wild Waters Music Fest kicked off the event.

This was the first year the park incorporated a music element to the festival in addition to over 130 other art vendors from around the country.

The festival owner thinks this festival is different from other art fairs because of the beautiful scenery it’s surrounded by.

“It’s a lot of work to go around the country to these different art festivals and set up and take down, so it’s rewarding to them, i think, to sell their stuff but also the exposure,” festival owner Matt Mithun said.

Joining the festival for the first time was the Minneapolis Vintage and Vinyl Market.

The owner says vintage clothing is making a comeback in the art world because people enjoy buying high quality clothing and recycling used goods.

“We’re seeing a really young crowd that’s getting interested in vintage and that’s really exciting to see. I think it brings a fresh perspective to art fairs and stuff. We’re bringing new audiences to these types of goods,” vintage market founder Hayley Matthews-Jones said.

This year more than 20 thousand people were estimated to attend the art in the park festival over the three days.