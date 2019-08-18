Community Learns Sami Culture and Picnic and Program Event

The Sami Cultural Center hosts a Summer Picnic and Program event.

DULUTH, Minn.- The doors opened up at the Sami Cultural Center in Duluth where everyone was invited to learn more about the indigenous group of people.

The Sami Summer picnic and program event allowed those interested in learning about the Sami culture to do so in a group setting.

Sunday’s event focused on comparing two Sami artists, an older artist and a more contemporary artist, and how their art relates to the Sami practices.

“Samis traditionally didn’t do much wall art because they were often nomadic and didn’t have walls to hand art on, so the movement to do more wall art is much more in the 20th century,” Cultural Center chair Marlene Wisuri said.

Those interested in learning more about the Sami people are welcome to stop in at the Cultural Center in the Lakeside Neighborhood, 4915 E Superior St #205, Duluth, MN 55804.