Hillfest Unites Hillside for 10 Years

Annual festival takes over 4th St. and 6th Ave. E.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Hillfest is back for a 10th year of celebrating the East and Central hillside neighborhoods.

This year’s Hillfest featured over 30 vendor booths and a stage with live music.

The festival takes place at the intersection of East 4th street and 6th Avenue East, which organizers say divides East and Central Hillside.

It’s nice, they said, to have one day out of the year to bring the two neighborhoods together.

“Y’know with Essentia building their new hospital, the space on 4th St. is gonna change,” said James Gittemeier, organizer for Hillfest.

“These lots, this lot could have some major changes to it with One Roof and these parking lots may change so this space here could really transform in the next 5–10 years and be something did it will be a neighborhood center again.”