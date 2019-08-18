Intersection of Stebner and Maple Grove Road Closed Monday

City to close intersection for the final time, officials say.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-The intersection of Stebner Road and Maple Grove Road in Hermantown will be closed for most of the day Monday.

St. Louis County is paving the roads there starting at 7:30 Monday morning until about 4 p.m.

The closure means you may need to plan an alternate route to get to the Hermantown Community Church, Jefferson Children’s Center, and Deerfield Townhomes.

Officials said this is the final expected closure of the highly-utilized intersection.