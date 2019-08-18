Rails’ Marunich Commits to Southwest Minnesota State Women’s Basketball

Katelyn Marunich helped lead Proctor to the state tournament last season for the first time since 2002.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor girls basketball center Katelyn Marunich announced on Twitter over the weekend that she has verbally committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

On a team that did not feature a senior on the roster, Marunich started most games for the Rails last season, and was one of the top scorers during the regular season. The rising senior also helped lead the Rails to the state tournament for the first time since 2002.