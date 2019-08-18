S and J’s Everything on London Road Open Selling Everything

New store holds grand opening.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new store has opened up on London Road in Duluth, selling, well, a little bit of everything.

S and J’s Everything held its grand opening at 1702 London Road Sunday.

They help with estate sales and house and business clean outs, and whatever is left over, they get to sell.

With a hodgepodge mix of furniture, knick knacks and more, store owners say they are always willing to take something off your hands, or find something for you.

“We’ll sell it at a decent price to college kids, average Americans,” said Scott Olson, co-owner.

“Our niche is if we don’t have it we can get it. If we can’t get it, you don’t need it.”

If you’re looking for 80s and 90s action figures, store owners say they’ll be adding that to their inventory soon.