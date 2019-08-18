Saints Women’s Soccer Ready for Fresh Start with 2019 Season

The St. Scholastica women's soccer team lost a few key players last season, but are bringing in a recruiting class of over 20 players to hopefully fill those holes.

DULUTH, Minn. -The St. Scholastica soccer team opened fall practice on Saturday and are having two practices a day to start the 2019 season. The Saints lost six seniors last year but are bringing in a recruiting class of over 20 players this season, so these early days of practice consists of a lot of the basics, bonding and getting excited for the 2019 season.

“We’ve got a big incoming freshmen class so we’re really excited about that. Obviously it’s going to take us a few days to sort through all of them and evaluate them but we’re really excited to be back out here,” head coach Dave Reyelts said.

“With so many freshmen coming in, I was so excited to meet everyone and so excited to get the season going,” senior forward Emily Olson said.

Last season, the Saints were shocked in the postseason, losing to rival UWS in the second round of the UMAC tournament, ending their season. While the Saints are ready to move past it, they haven’t forgotten that feeling, and they’re using that as motivation for this season.

“Some of my friends were the seniors last year and seeing how heartbroken they were, I don’t want to feel that. I want to feel like we’ve accomplished our goal, which is to win the conference and make it further, go to nationals,” Olson said.

“They’re really hungry and driven. Obviously last year didn’t end the way that we wanted and I think we have a group that’s hungry and driven to be successful,” Reyelts said.

“It was really hard to let that sink in. it’s definitely came with us for the last couple months and last year. Mention it and move past it because we’re ready to go. New year, new people and we’re ready to do what we need to do to get to where we want to be,” senior midfielder Janelle Rouillard added.

The Saints will open the regular season at home in the Labor Day Challenge, play UW-La Crosse on Aug. 30 and UW-Whitewater on Aug. 31.