City Of Superior Old Firehouse Fundraiser

Northlanders hit the greens Monday night for a good cause

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The City of Superior’s Old Firehouse was built in 1898 and is open to the public for self-guided tours giving you a look back at what things were like in the 1800’s.

Now in order to keep the free museum open, fundraising events are needed to keep it open and maintained.

Capt’n J’s Miniature Golf on Barker’s Island was filled with families around the Northland swinging a golf club for a good cause, while also enjoying themselves on a beautiful summer’s night.

Organizers tell us a good portion of the funds raised Monday will go towards updating the museum to help get kids more involved.

“Well it’s such a unique history in Superior to have first of all, all three museums but especially that one because it’s free so we have a lot of school groups going there. So since it is self–guided, having more interaction for the kids will have them understand it more instead of reading things on the wall so they can actually play with lights, turn them on, try on firefighter gear and all sorts of fun stuff”, said Megan Meyer, Executive Director for Superior Public Museums.

Fire and Police Departments of Superior were also in attendance for this event giving those around the community a chance to hangout and enjoy time with them in a much less stressful environment.

“We always see people on their worst day. Nobody calls 911 when they are having a good day. They call us their worst day whether it’s medical or fire rescue situation. So for us it’s really important to get out in the community and interact with the young kids but also the adults as well”, said Camron Vollbrecht, Captain of the Superior Fire Department.

A tie to go back in time to the heritage of what the department use to be, while also showing possible future firefighters that horses were used instead of fire apparatus.