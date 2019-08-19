Construction, Congestion Well Underway in Lester Park

DULUTH, Minn. – A major construction project is well underway in Lester Park, which is causing a headache due to detours.

But neighbors say it will all be worth it when the project is complete.

The reconstruction includes adding new sidewalks and curbs along the road.

Crews will also repair concerns to the Lester River Bridge, including elevation issues.

This is the first major restoration of the bridge since it was built in 1973.

But with all the construction happening, people who live and work in the neighborhood are learning to adapt to the temporary disturbance.

“It’s a real inconvenience for parking and getting here. They do keep a path open so continue to drive in. Its been a little noisy, but for the long term effect its going to be great,” said Owner of Psycnsew Creations Jennifer White.

The closure of this portion of Superior diverts about five thousand cars to London road per day.

A traffic light was recently installed to help direct the traffic.

The nearly $2 million project is on schedule and is expected to wrap up by September.